Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.36. Approximately 872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 50,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.