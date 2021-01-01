Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

