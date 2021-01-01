Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PROG opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55. Progenity has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $58,869,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $2,148,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

