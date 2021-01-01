ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.98

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $10.69. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 17,447 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

