ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 434,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 459,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000.

