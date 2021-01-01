Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Buys 36,100 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier purchased 36,100 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,453.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,072,863 shares in the company, valued at C$1,558,869.94.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier purchased 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier purchased 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,880.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Peter Bernier purchased 110,000 shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (PGX.V) stock opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Prosper Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$28.90 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

