ProxyNode (PRX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $44,881.36 and approximately $8.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00308458 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.01354262 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002163 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,602,209 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.