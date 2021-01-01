Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $4.95. 303,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 948% from the average session volume of 28,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Psychemedics stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.63% of Psychemedics worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.