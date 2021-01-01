Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.85

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 3694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.