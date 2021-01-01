Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce sales of $106.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.83 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,048 shares of company stock valued at $26,721,580. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 115.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 191.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the period.

QTWO traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 294,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $130.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

