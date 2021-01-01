QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.75

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

The firm has a market cap of $993.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4,803.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

