Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0245

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, CoinBene and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.32 million and $508,248.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,320,050 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

