Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Shares Up 9.2%

Radiant Creations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RCGP)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 15,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Radiant Creations Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCGP)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label.

