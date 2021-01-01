Rambus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,292 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

Shares of RMBS opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $206,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Rambus by 20.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

