Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will post $40.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.40 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $187.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNGR. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.