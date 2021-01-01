Rapids (RPD) Market Capitalization Tops $809,148.45

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $809,148.45 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

