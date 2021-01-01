Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

RTLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

