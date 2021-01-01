Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $99.84 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039447 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,813,070,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

