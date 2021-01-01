RChain Achieves Market Cap of $8.77 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $166,931.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

