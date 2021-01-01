RealChain (RCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,611.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 277.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a market capitalization of $369,045.45 and $28,611.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 211% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00039588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00296044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.24 or 0.02036185 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.