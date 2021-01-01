RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 263.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, RealChain has traded up 199.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market cap of $358,248.67 and approximately $27,789.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00041112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00302040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.63 or 0.01985251 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

