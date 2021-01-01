Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $805.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $733.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's acquisition efforts have helped in expanding footprint and market share. Moreover, its initiatives to restructure the equity business along with its inorganic growth efforts will likely keep supporting top-line growth. Further, solid assets under management (AUM) balance is expected to continue to aid revenue growth despite the ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Given a solid liquidity position, BlackRock’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Also, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues makes us apprehensive.”

12/18/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $795.00 to $802.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – BlackRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $685.00 to $795.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $12.60 on Friday, reaching $721.54. 361,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,760. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $722.42. The company has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $695.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.22.

Get BlackRock Inc alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,952.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.