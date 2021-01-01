ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $70,996.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.56 million and $70,996.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,245.30 or 0.99906917 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027115 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00319064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00486800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00137633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00038273 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

