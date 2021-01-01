RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Down 5.6%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 840,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 350,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $302.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 184.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

