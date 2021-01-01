Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.43. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 715 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

