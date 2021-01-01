Refereum Price Down 0% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $18.59 million and $3.54 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00299458 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.02058562 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.