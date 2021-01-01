REGENXBIO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 457 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 675% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 87,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $45.36 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.