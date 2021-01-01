Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

