Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBNC. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.41.
In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,495 shares of company stock worth $82,223. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
