Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 69,380 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a market cap of C$47.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Renaissance Oil Corp. (ROE.V) (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

