Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.70

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $37.27. Renault SA (RNO.PA) shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 849,414 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNO shares. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.55 ($37.11).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.