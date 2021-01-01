Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.70 and last traded at $72.93. Approximately 810,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 868,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 124,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

