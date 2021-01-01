Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $5.35. Renren shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 68,590 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.