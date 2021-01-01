Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

