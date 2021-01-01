Request Hits Market Capitalization of $29.41 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Request has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. Request has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and $596,928.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, WazirX, Coineal, COSS, Gate.io, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange, DDEX, CoinPlace and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

