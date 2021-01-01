RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 11.1%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

