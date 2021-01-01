Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Christa A. Vesy Sells 4,327 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $294.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $36.95.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retail Value by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

