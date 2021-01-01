Reviewing Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Flowers Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Flowers Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flowers Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 2.30% 19.41% 7.65% Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.12 billion 1.16 $164.54 million $0.96 23.57 Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Flowers Foods and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Vital Farms on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

