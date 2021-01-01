Reviewing UGI (NYSE:UGI) & Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

UGI (NYSE:UGI) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UGI and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI 7.16% 13.19% 3.81% Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UGI and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

UGI currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Given UGI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Volatility and Risk

UGI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of UGI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UGI and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI $7.32 billion 1.00 $256.20 million $2.28 15.33 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

UGI beats Fusion Fuel Green on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 14,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 45,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 670,000 customers in the portions of 46 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,500 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

