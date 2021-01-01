RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.89

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as low as $23.60. RGC Resources shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 6,099 shares traded.

RGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $194.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 138.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,146 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

