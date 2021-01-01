RMPL (RMPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $147.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002669 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a total market cap of $544,894.98 and $147.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00029477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00130202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00557248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00153778 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00298824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00049845 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 903,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,976 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

