Robert W. Baird Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $79.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCT. Roth Capital downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,376,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

