Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

ROG opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,787.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $498,027.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,283,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

