Roth Capital Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $50.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MXL opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.