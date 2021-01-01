Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.39

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.39 and last traded at C$104.93, with a volume of 894165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4700004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total transaction of C$780,024.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,592.15. Insiders have sold a total of 15,721 shares of company stock worth $1,577,601 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

