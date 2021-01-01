Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $314.68

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.68 and traded as high as $346.70. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) shares last traded at $338.90, with a volume of 3,294,962 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on RMG. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.75 ($2.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.50.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

