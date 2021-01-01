Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE RYI opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $519.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.75. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

