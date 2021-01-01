SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $17.81 or 0.00060899 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $293,357.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00129840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00562232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00160632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00304835 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00081380 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

