Safe Haven (SHA) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $887,830.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

