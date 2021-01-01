SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0246 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $681,798.45 and approximately $416.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,235.22 or 0.99776336 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00021598 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00344819 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00522074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00138924 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00038940 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

