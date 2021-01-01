Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 90946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09.

About Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

